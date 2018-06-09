Backing can help Pakistan play WC: Lodhi

KARACHI: With the 2018 FIFA World Cup just around the corner in Russia a senior official of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Friday expressed optimism about Pakistan’s possible progression to the world’s biggest tournament in its 2026 edition.

“If football got support of the government and corporate sector and we also kept doing well then we have a chance to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup,” PFF secretary Col (r) Ahmed Yar Lodhi told ‘The News’ from Lahore.

“Mostly the nations playing in the World Cup deal football as their national sport and so invest in that. If our government and corporate sector kept only feeding cricket as usual then there is no chance,” Lodhi added.

The PFF under its ‘Vision 2022’ had set the goal to qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. But that target has now eluded the PFF’s grasp as three crucial years of Pakistan’s football were wasted due to conflict between the federation and its rivals. And so the eyes are now on the 2026 edition which will know its hosts next week during a bid in Moscow. And Lodhi feels that much time was wasted.

“Yes, in fact, three years is a big time in which the sport suffered. ‘Vision 2022’ is now not in our grip,” said Lodhi. He along with PFF President Faisal Saleh Hayat and Congress member Robina Irfan will witness the opening ceremony of the World Cup in Moscow next week.

Because of the conflict Pakistan remained out of international action since May 2015. The country also failed to hold its premier league for three successive seasons. During the same period FIFA also suspended PFF for third party’s interference before the courts restored the federation which paved way for lifting FIFA sanctions. And the world body eventually did so immediately.

In this summer, Asian Games to be held in Indonesia Pakistan will return to international action after three long years.The camp is under progress in Lahore under the Brazilian coach Jose Antonio Nogueira. Nogueira also has a Brazilian trainer Jose Portella with him in the camp.