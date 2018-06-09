Sat June 09, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 9, 2018

Mian Iftikhar sees conspiracies

NOWSHERA: Awami National Party (ANP) Central General Secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain said on Friday that conspiracies were being hatched to delay the upcoming general election. He was talking to reporters after obtaining his nomination papers from the office of the returning office to take part in the upcoming general elections.

