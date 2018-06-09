Mian Iftikhar sees conspiracies

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NOWSHERA: Awami National Party (ANP) Central General Secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain said on Friday that conspiracies were being hatched to delay the upcoming general election. He was talking to reporters after obtaining his nomination papers from the office of the returning office to take part in the upcoming general elections.
