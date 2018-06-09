Huge cache of weapons recovered

KARACHI: Clifton police seized on Friday a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the possession of suspects wanted by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in corruption cases.

Clifton Division Superintendent of Police (SP) Tauqeer Muhammad Naeem told The News that a team was carrying out routine snap checking on Khayaban-e-Tanzeem in Defence Housing Authority on Thursday night when they signalled a black Toyota Corolla with the registration number GW-552 to pull over.

Naeem said the police searched the car and found a suitcase full of arms and ammunition. He added that the two men in the car, identified as Javed and Chanesar, were taken into custody. He shared that the suspects were taken to Clifton Police Station.

The SP mentioned that police conducted a raid on a bungalow in the Badar Commercial area based on the information from the two arrested men and discovered more weapons there. He said the arms and ammunition included 11 Kalashnikovs, 14 pistols of different bores, seven different types of rifles, 25 types of magazines and 302 bullets. Naeem said that a NAB team conducted a raid on another bungalow in the Badar Commercial area a few days ago to arrest Waqas Malik and Aamir Ashique for their alleged involvement in financial embezzlement.

However, guards present at the bungalow stopped them from entering.

He added that the suspects, in their statements to the police, said that they were shifting arms and ammunition from one bungalow to another on orders from their bosses on the pretext that NAB could carry out another raid anytime.

The SP noted that the arms seized from the two persons were being investigated to ascertain whether they were licensed or not.

Talking about Malik and Ashique, he said that the police approached NAB officials to validate the statements made by the suspects, adding that further information would be shared upon the completion of the investigation process.