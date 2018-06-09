Saudi Arabia extends all facilities to Qatari pilgrims

ISLAMABAD: Welcoming Qatari pilgrims and extending them all facilities as were extending in past by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Embassy in Islamabad has dispelled the impression that citizens of Qatar were not allowed performing Haj or Umrah.

In a statement, the Saudi embassy spokesman said here on Friday that since the first day, the Kingdom decided to sever diplomatic and consular relations with Qatar, confirmed its consideration towards the Qatari brothers and facilitation of their performance of the rituals easily according to mechanisms organised by the competent authorizes, and, in view of the negative attitude of the Qatari authorities and their continued intransigence towards not enabling their citizens to perform Haj and Umrah. The statement said that a section of media in Pakistan has misreported the whole issue and wrongly wrote that Qatar citizens are not allowed to perform rituals. The fact of the matter is that Qatari people are free to come to Saudi Arabia. Since the issuance of the statement of the Ministry of Haj and Umrah, Saudi Arabia has received a number of Qatari pilgrims who arrived at King Abdul Aziz Airport and provided them with all services to facilitate their performances of the rituals, like other Muslims from all over the world.

The embassy statement has urged the Pakistani media to investigate the accuracy and credibility of news before publication so that it does not become part of the malicious propaganda promoted by Qatari authorities against the Kingdom.