Sat June 09, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 9, 2018

Social studies books banned

LAHORE: Punjab Curriculum & Textbook Board (PCTB) has banned books on social studies of different classes being taught in a private school system. According to a Punjab Curriculum & Textbook Board notice, these books for class 2, 4, 5, 7 and 8, were reportedly having controversial/objectionable contents especially with reference to the map of Pakistan. “The books must not be used as textbooks, supplementary reading material, reference book or guide book etc. at any level,” reads a PCTB notice issued to the publishers/dealers/ users care of school and all the nine examination boards of Punjab and CEOs of District Education Authorities (DAEs) of the province.

