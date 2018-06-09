Sat June 09, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 9, 2018

Girl abducted

DASKA: Three accused abducted a girl here on Friday. The daughter of Mahmood of Gojra village was heading to attempt her paper in a Daska college when three accused abducted her.

MAN ROBBED: Two bandits snatched cash, a cellphone and a motorcycle from a man in the city area on Friday.

Arshad, of Bombanwala was heading towards home, two bandits intercepted him near Canal View Town and deprived him of cash, his cell phone and his motorcycle.

