Sat June 09, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 9, 2018

Man, mother killed in accident

TOBA TEK SINGH: A man and his mother were killed in an accident at Gojra on Friday. Basharat of Chak 157/GB and his mother were on their way to Gojra on his motorcycle when their bike collided with a tractor. As a result, both were injured and rushed to a hospital where both succumbed to their injuries.

