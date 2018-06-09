Man, mother killed in accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: A man and his mother were killed in an accident at Gojra on Friday. Basharat of Chak 157/GB and his mother were on their way to Gojra on his motorcycle when their bike collided with a tractor. As a result, both were injured and rushed to a hospital where both succumbed to their injuries.
