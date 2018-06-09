Girl kidnapped from Defence-C area

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A 21-year-old girl was kidnapped by some unidentified persons in Defence-C police limits Friday. The kidnapped girl was identified as Naseem Bibi. The girl’s mother Nasreen Bibi had informed the police that some unidentified persons kidnapped her daughter when she was on her way back from a house where works as a maid. Police have registered a case against unidentified kidnappers.
