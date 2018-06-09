Sat June 09, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 9, 2018

Girl kidnapped from Defence-C area

LAHORE: A 21-year-old girl was kidnapped by some unidentified persons in Defence-C police limits Friday. The kidnapped girl was identified as Naseem Bibi. The girl’s mother Nasreen Bibi had informed the police that some unidentified persons kidnapped her daughter when she was on her way back from a house where works as a maid. Police have registered a case against unidentified kidnappers.

