Six bank officers nabbed for ‘fraud’

GUJRANWALA: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Friday nabbed six bank officers over their alleged involvement in mega fraud in customers’ accounts of a private bank.

FIA deputy director Mufakhir Adeel told the accused bank officers, including Qaiser Mehmood, M Ibrar Ibrahim, Amjad Mehmood, Khuda Yar, Amir Ali and Tahir Mehmood have made bogus transactions in the customers’ accounts of a private bank located at Pasrur. They had allegedly withdrawn Rs62.6 million from the accounts. He told that the FIA has registered a case against them.

TMA SUB-ENGINEER HELD: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team Friday arrested sub-engineer TMA Qilla Didar Singh, Tahir Almas over corruption and illegal construction in the area.

A citizen Hashmat Ali gave an application that some corrupt elements of Qilla were permitting illegal commercial constructions in the area. The applicant alleged that after receiving bribe, the accused officers have allowed the builders to construct dozens of commercial illegal constructions, dozens of shops in Rail Bazaar, Khakwani Market, Garjakhi Gate Chand Plaza, Hakeem Abdul Jabbar Plaza and many other shops and markets in the city. He said the accused officers gave huge loss to government exchequer by allowing the aforementioned constructions without getting prior approval and NOC from the office. During investigation, allegations leveled against the accused person proved and he was arrested while action was under way against other involved persons.

ASI shot dead on resistance: Some unidentified dacoits Friday shot dead a police ASI and injured his wife when they showed resistance during a robbery incident here at Aimanabad.

ASI Aslam Bhinder along with his wife Irshad was returning to Gujranwala when some armed men intercepted and snatched cash and cell phone from them. When Bhinder tried to show resistance, the dacoits opened fire which killed ASI on the spot while Irshad received bullet injuries. CPO Ashfaq Khan had constituted two teams to trace the culprits.

FOUR INJURED IN CLASH: Four persons injured during a clash between two groups over the control of a community centre here at Rahwali on Friday. Reportedly, there was a dispute between Christian community and local chairman union council for control on a community centre.

Talking to media at the DHQ hospital, the injured persons told that the community centre is under the control of Christian community. Accused Ajmal Butt and local union council chairman wanted to occupy the community centre. They, along with their companions, tortured them brutally with iron rods over the issue. Police have started investigation.