Girl, boy injured in Indian firing at LoC

SERI: A girl and a young boy have been critically injured in unprovoked firing by Indian troops at Line of Control (LoC). As per media reports, Indian army resorted to unprovoked firing in Jajot Bahadur of Khoi Ratta Sector at the time of Sehri Friday. As many as two persons namely Sawera, 8, daughter of Jamil and Hamza Siddique son of Muhammad Siddique, were critically injured in firing. The injured were shifted to headquarters hospital Khoi Ratta, where they were referred to DHQ Kotli after first aid. On the other hand, Pakistan Army targeted posts of the enemies in retaliation and silenced enemy guns.