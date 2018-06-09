ECP revises election schedule

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday announced changes to the schedule for 2018 general elections, however, the polling date will remain the same. The commission said the date for submission of nomination papers was extended for facilitating political parties. The date for filing of nomination papers by prospective candidates with the returning officers has been extended till June 11 from June 08. The list of nominated candidates will be published same day. The last date for scrutiny of nomination papers has been extended by five days to June 19, while June 22 will be the last date for filing of appeals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers.

June 27 will be the last date for appellate tribunals to be appointed by the Election Commission for deciding appeals against decisions of returning officers.

Likewise, the revised list of validly nominated candidates will be published on June 28, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is June 29, whereas election symbols will be allocated to candidates on June 30.

"The date of poll shall remain unchanged and polling will be held on July 25," an Election Commission notification says

Meanwhile, the commission has frozen development funds of the local

government institutions of all the provinces, including the federal capital and cantonment boards across Pakistan.

A notification says that in exercise of the powers conferred upon the Election Commission under Article 218 (3) of the Constitution rea with Section 4 and Section (8) of the Elections Act, 2017 and all the powers enabling it in that behalf, the Election Commission is pleased to direct… “all development funds relating to the local government institutions of all provinces, including the federal capital and cantonment boards stand frozen with immediate effect till the announcement of results of the general elections, 2018”.