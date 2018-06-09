NSC meeting: Pakistan commits to working with FATF, world bodies

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: The National Security Committee (NSC) Friday discussed the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meeting scheduled for later this month.

Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasirul Mulk chaired the NSC meeting here.

Interim Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar briefed the meeting about preparations for the upcoming FATF meeting.

Dr Akhtar gave a detailed presentation to the meeting about the upcoming FATF meeting in Paris and the measures, both administrative as well as legal, taken so far by the country to meet the FATF requirements, says a press release issued by the PM Office.

Reviewing various actions taken towards fulfilling the country’s international responsibilities under the FATF framework, the meeting expressed satisfaction over the progress made so far. The meeting directed that the progress should be shared with the FATF Secretariat in the upcoming meeting, and reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to work with FATF and other international organisations in achieving common goals and shared objectives.

The country’s internal and external situation was also discussed during the meeting.

Military officials briefed the meeting on the ongoing actions against terrorism and other measures being taken.

PM Mulk also briefed the committee on his recent telephonic conversation with US Vice President Mike Pence, who called him on Thursday to congratulate him on assuming the PM office and discuss other matters of strategic importance.

The meeting was attended by Abdullah Hussain Haroon, Minister for Defence/Foreign Affairs; Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Minister for Finance; Muhammad Azam Khan, Minister for Interior; Syed Ali Zafar, Minister for Law/Information; Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, National Security Advisor Lt Gen (retd) Nasser Khan Janjua, Director General ISI Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar and other senior civil and military officials.