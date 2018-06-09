Stoney to coach Man United women’s team

LONDON: Casey Stoney will be the head coach of Manchester United’s new professional women’s team, the English football giants announced Friday.

United have come under fire for not running a senior women’s side, in marked contrast to Premier League rivals such as Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool.But by appointing Casey, who won 130 caps for the England women’s team and 12 major trophies during a playing career that only ended with her retirement earlier this year, the Old Trafford club hope to show they are serious about their commitment to women’s football.

“I am delighted to have joined Manchester United. This is the biggest club in the world,” Stoney, 36, told United’s website.Stoney, who also represented Great Britain at the 2012 London Olympic Games, added: “The fact that we are going to have a women’s team and I’m going to be able to introduce that from scratch, to build a team, build a philosophy, with the biggest club in the world, means that, for me, there is no more exciting opportunity.

“My ultimate aim is to grow this team so that every little girl growing up dreams of playing for Manchester United when she’s older, because they’re the most successful team in women’s football.”

United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward said Stoney shared the Old Trafford club’s longstanding commitment to youth development, which would now apply just as much to their new women’s team as it did to the men’s side.