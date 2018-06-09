Lodhi shows optimism about Pak WC chances in 2026

KARACHI: With the 2018 FIFA World Cup just around the corner in Russia a senior official of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) on Friday expressed optimism about Pakistan’s possible progression to the world’s biggest tournament in its 2026 edition.

“If football got support of the government and corporate sector and we also keep doing well then we have a chance to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup,” PFF secretary Col Ahmed Yar Lodhi told ‘The News’ from Lahore.

“Mostly the nations playing in the World Cup deal football as their national sport and so invest in that. If our government and corporate sector kept only feeding cricket as usual then there is no chance,” Lodhi added.

The PFF under its ‘Vision 2022’ had set the goal to qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. But that target has now eluded the PFF’s grasp as three crucial years of Pakistan’s football were wasted due to conflict between the federation and its rivals. And so the eyes are now on the 2026 edition which will know its hosts next week during a bid in Moscow. And Lodhi feels that much time was wasted.

“Yes, in fact, three years is a big time in which the sport suffered. “Vision 2022’ is now not in our grip,” said Lodhi. Lodhi along with the PFF President Faisal Saleh Hayat and Congress member Robina Irfan will witness the opening ceremony of the World Cup in Moscow next week.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the 23rd edition of the quadrennial event. Two official bids to host the event have been submitted to FIFA. It includes a joint bid by Canada, Mexico and the United States, and a bid by Morocco. On 13 June 2018, the 68th FIFA Congress in Moscow will decide on whether to select one of those bids, and on that day, the host will be announced.

The tournament will be the first to feature 48 teams. Because of the conflict Pakistan remained out of international action since May 2015. The country also failed to hold its Premier League for three successive seasons. During the same period FIFA also suspended PFF for third party’s interference before the courts restored the federation which paved way for lifting FIFA sanctions. And the world body eventually did so immediately. And in this summer’s Asian Games to be held in Indonesia Pakistan will return to international action after three long years.

The team camp is in operation in Lahore under the Brazilian coach Jose Antonio Nogueira. Nogueira also has a Brazilian trainer Jose Portella with him in the camp. Portella is busy in bringing the rusty footballers into a perfect shape ahead of the Asiad to be held in Jakarta and Palembang from August 18 to September 2.

The fact that more teams would be competing in the 2026 World Cup has added to the optimism of Lodhi about Pakistan’s progression to the global event after eight years.“Yes, 48 teams would compete in the 2026 edition so we have a chance,” Lodhi said. Pakistan is now well behind in football on the global map as it stands at the 201st position as per FIFA World Rankings released on June 7, 2018. And Lodhi knows this.

“First we will have to qualify for the Asian Cup. And this is our first target. We need to go a long way,” Lodhi said. Lodhi said that in order to achieve the dream goal of qualifying for World Cup much work would be needed.

“We will need hard work. First we will try to make our league professional so that players could earn money. In three to five years we will be able to do so. Foreign players will be inducted into the league and that will also create an interest. It’s basics to reach to the top,” Lodhi said.“And from next season club licencing will also be made effective. Slowly the things would become streamlined,” the official said.