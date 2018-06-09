Bumper pay hike for England women cricketers

LONDON: If there is one thing the ECB can say they have nailed in recent years - and there probably is not too much to choose from - it is their approach to women’s cricket. After blitzing 2017, they are looking to continue on the front foot in 2018 ahead of the standalone Women’s World Twenty20 in November.

On the eve of the international summer, which begins in Worcester on Saturday as England take on South Africa in the first of three ODIs, the ECB have announced that the England women squad have been given a significant pay rise, in part down to their thrilling World Cup win last summer. The rise equates to a 40-per-cent increase to the overall payment pot, with 10 players given performances related increases of 50% or more.

The new deals have been active since February 1, running until the end of 2019, and it is understood that they vary in length as per the discretion of Head coach Mark Robinson. There will also be new groundbreaking payments regarding bonuses for series win - a first in the women’s game.

The aim, director of cricket Clare Connor hopes, is for players to have their 2017 salaries doubled by the time the 2021 World Cup comes around. “At the moment it’s not about equal pay [for women],” said Connor. “But we should be bold and demonstrate a commitment to closing that gap with a bit of urgency.”