Sat June 09, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 9, 2018

Olympian Naveed Alam grieved

LAHORE: Father of former Olympian Naveed Alam breathed his last after protracted illness here. President Pakistan Hockey Federation, Brigadier (rtd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and Secretary General PHF, Shahbaz Ahmad have expressed their grief over the passing away of Naveed’s father. Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) in its message also expressed deep grieve over the demise of Naveed’s father.

