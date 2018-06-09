PBF’s fight night on 10th

LAHORE: The Pakistan Professional Boxing Federation (PBF) has planned Baldia Fight Night 2018 in Karachi on June 10. PPBF president Rasheed Baloch informed The News that the fight card main event has three bout to be contested in four rounds of three minutes each. In featherweight, Nadir Baloch will take on Farhan Hussain, in light weight Mohammad Bahi will take on Naseem Khan and in Light heavyweight Saddam Khan will meet Jozi Khan.

The fights will be conducted at Daldia Sports Complex Karachi and will be supervised by Kaleem Ahmed Azad and Zahoor who will also be performing the duties as referees and judges.