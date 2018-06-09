Lyon open to vice-captain’s job in Tests

SYDNEY: Australia offspinner Nathan Lyon could be in the running for the vice captain’s role in the Test side.

However, while Lyon doesn’t mind filling in the vacuum left by David Warner in that spot, the 30-year-old also mentioned that it’s not something he’s “striving for”. In the aftermath of the ball-tampering scandal in the Newlands Test earlier this year, Tim Paine was appointed Test skipper to replace the suspended Steve Smith. However, his deputy wasn’t announced.

While Pat Cummins was emerging as the frontrunner for the role, he talked it down saying there are better options than him. There’s also a lot of noise around Mitchell Marsh being considered, especially after he was named captain of the A team that is due to tour India this year. While Lyon has had no captaincy experience in the past, Marsh has led Western Australia too, and also was the captain of the World Cup-winning Under-19 team in 2010.

Lyon, though, is the most experienced player in that Test side and could be the perfect fit for the job. Back in 2013, when Michael Hussey had retired, the talisman had pinned Lyon for the top job. “If they offered it to me, I wouldn’t say no,” Lyon told cricket.com.au on Friday (May 8).