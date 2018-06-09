Sat June 09, 2018
AFP
June 9, 2018

Hamilton hoping Mercedes have resolved tyre problems

MONTREAL: Lewis Hamilton hopes his Mercedes team have overcome the problems they had in Monaco with the ‘hyper-soft’ tyre ahead of this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix.

The world championship leader and defending four-time champion said Friday that he believed the issues experienced in Monte Carlo were a ‘one-off’ and were now understood.“I think Monaco was a one-off,” said Hamilton. “We’ve understood where and why our tyres didn’t last and there’s some fundamental things we’ve changed on the car which affected it. “So I think we have a much better understanding coming into this weekend.”

The team’s problems with the tyres meant they were out-qualified and Hamilton lined up only third on the grid behind Australian Daniel Ricciardo of Red Bull and title rival four-time champion German Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari.

