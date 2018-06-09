Capitals capture first Stanley Cup title

LAS VEGAS: The Washington Capitals ended 44 years of playoff frustration Thursday, beating the expansion Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 to claim their first Stanley Cup title in franchise history.

Lars Eller and Devante Smith-Pelly scored third period goals just 2:31 apart as the Capitals came from behind to win the National Hockey League championship series in five games — and end the fairy-tale run of the Golden Knights’ first season. The title ends decades of heartbreak not only for the NHL team but for the city of Washington, as it had been over 26 years since a major sports team from the US capital had won a championship.

It also marks the first Stanley Cup title for Russian star Ovechkin, who scored his 15th playoff goal in the second period and was named Most Valuable Player of the 2018 playoffs. Ovechkin was the league-leader in goals during the playoffs and finished second overall in scoring with 27 points.

The Capitals won their 10th game on the road in the postseason to equal the league record which had been set four times previously, most recently by the 2012 Los Angeles Kings.Washington, who entered the league as an expansion team in 1974, ended the miraculous season of the Knights, who are just the third NHL team in league history to reach the finals in their inaugural campaign. They join the Toronto Arenas and St. Louis Blues, but the Golden Knights had a much more difficult road to get there.

The Arenas did it in the league’s first ever postseason and Blues were part of a division comprised of all expansion teams in the late 1960s. Czech forward Jakub Vrana had the other Capitals goal as he opened the scoring in a five-goal second period after the teams failed to produce a goal in a tight-checking first period.