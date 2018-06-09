Federer flayed for skipping French Open

PARIS: Roger Federer’s French Open absence has been condemned by tournament director Guy Forget.

Federer, 37, has opted to skip the clay-court season in a bid to save himself for Wimbledon.Supporters at Roland Garros are gutted they have not been able to see the Swiss star in action.

Forget says it is a ‘pity’ that the 20-time Grand Slam winner opts against taking part in the French capital.

And he has compared Federer’s absence to watching Paris Saint-Germain without Neymar playing - which happened for the final four months of the season when he was injured. “It’s a shame for him, because when I see the level of others, he is still one of the best on clay,” Forget told L’Equipe.

“And when I say the best, I think of the first three. And it’s a pity for the fans, who are disappointed not to see him.

“Of course we would have liked to see a Nadal-Federer again. When you buy a ticket to see PSG, we want to see Neymar.”Despite Federer’s absence, Forget still thinks Court Philippe-Chatrier will be full come the final on Sunday.

Rafael Nadal is expected to win his 11th French Open title, but first he must pass the challenge of Juan Martin del Potro in the semi-final this afternoon. “Crowds will be filled when matches will be there, I am not worried,” Forget added.

“It’s true that tennis lost its protagonists. The newcomers do not manage to be consistent, that’s the problem. “The public does not know who dominates now. Two to three headliners are missing.”