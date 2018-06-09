Sat June 09, 2018
World

REUTERS
June 9, 2018

Scientists say cost of sucking carbon from thin air could tumble

OSLO: High costs of extracting greenhouse gases from thin air could tumble with new technologies that can help to combat climate change, scientists said on Thursday. Carbon Engineering, a Canadian-based clean energy company, outlined the design of a large industrial plant that it said could capture carbon dioxide from the atmosphere at a cost of between $94 and $232 a tonne. That is well below past estimates of about $600 a tonne by the American Physical Society, said David Keith, a Harvard University physics professor and the founder of Carbon Engineering who led the research. “I hope to show that this as a viable energy industrial technology, not something that is a magic bullet . . . but something that is completely doable,” he told Reuters of the peer-reviewed study published in the journal Joule. Carbon Engineering, which has about 40 employees and produces about a tonne of carbon dioxide a day from an experimental plant.

