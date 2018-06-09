Scientists say cost of sucking carbon from thin air could tumble

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OSLO: High costs of extracting greenhouse gases from thin air could tumble with new technologies that can help to combat climate change, scientists said on Thursday. Carbon Engineering, a Canadian-based clean energy company, outlined the design of a large industrial plant that it said could capture carbon dioxide from the atmosphere at a cost of between $94 and $232 a tonne. That is well below past estimates of about $600 a tonne by the American Physical Society, said David Keith, a Harvard University physics professor and the founder of Carbon Engineering who led the research. “I hope to show that this as a viable energy industrial technology, not something that is a magic bullet . . . but something that is completely doable,” he told Reuters of the peer-reviewed study published in the journal Joule. Carbon Engineering, which has about 40 employees and produces about a tonne of carbon dioxide a day from an experimental plant.
