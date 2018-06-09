Turkey media tycoon dies at 79

ISTANBUL: One of Turkey’s leading businessmen who owns the country’s largest media group, Erdogan Demiroren, died of respiratory failure at an Istanbul hospital on Friday, his doctor said. Demiroren, 79, is head of the Demiroren Group — one of Turkey’s largest conglomerates with interests in media, energy and construction. His doctor Ozgur Samilgil Erdogan said Demiroren had received treatment for a while but lived until his death “without any suffering with the care of his family as well as the intensive efforts of the hospital personnel.” “We offer condolences to our country and his relatives,” he said, in a live press conference broadcast on the private CNN-Turk television. Just two months ahead of presidential elections, Demiroren Group in April purchased Turkey’s largest media group, the Dogan Media Group, which owned media brands such as the Hurriyet daily and CNN-Turk news channels.