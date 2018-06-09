Britain goes wild for Burgundy wine served at royal wedding

DIJON: A Chardonnay from a small vineyard in France’s Burgundy region been flying off the shelves in Britain after wine lovers learned that it was served at last month’s wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Olivier Leflaive estate in Puligny-Montrachet told AFP on Friday it had only learned that its Bourgogne Les Setilles was served to guests at the royal reception from media reports.The Sunday Times, which revealed the newlyweds’ choice, said the British wine merchant Lee & Wheeler sold 780 bottles in less than two hours after the news broke, and would have sold four times as much if it had the stock.

“We are so proud to have been part of such a special day! Congratulations Meghan & Harry!” the estate, which also has a hotel and restaurant, said on its Facebook page, inviting the royal couple to visit.

Bastien Gautheron, the vineyard’s marketing director, described the Chardonnay as “the introduction to our line, the signature of the house”.It sells its 2016 vintage, described on its web site as having “notes of white flowers, peach, grilled almonds and lemon zest”, for 17,80 euros (15.65 pounds, $20.95) a bottle, excluding shipping — the lower end of the price spectrum for Burgundy wines.The 2015 vintage is also on the market currently, but Gautheron said he was not aware which year was served at the couple’s evening reception.