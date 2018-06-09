Romanian court postpones verdict in leader’s corruption trial

BUCHAREST: Romania’s top court postponed on Friday a verdict in the trial in which the leader of the ruling Social Democrats stands accused of inciting other public servants to commit abuse of office, saying it needed more time to process details.

A fresh criminal conviction for Liviu Dragnea, who is already barred from becoming prime minister because of a previous conviction for vote-rigging, could weaken his grip on the country’s biggest party and the five-month old government.

Dragnea is accused of keeping two women on the payroll of a state agency in 2006-2013 even though they were employed by his party.He was a county council chief at the time. Dragnea denies the charges.

The court said on Friday it will make a preliminary ruling on June 21. A final verdict may take months, analysts say. Arguments about how to fight corruption in one of Europe’s most graft-prone states have dominated Romania’s politics since it joined the European Union just over a decade ago.

Romanian government mobilises against judicial ‘abuses’: From busing supporters to Bucharest to mass mailings of party slogans, Romania’s left-wing government is pulling out all the stops for a demonstration on Saturday against the country’s own judiciary.

The ruling Social Democrats (PSD) predict several hundred thousand people will turn out to denounce what they claim is abuse of power on the part of judges.But critics say the demonstration is part of a campaign by the ruling party to weaken the judiciary and prevent it from acting against pervasive corruption in official institutions.Prime Minister Viorica Dancila is also expected at Saturday’s event, to be centred on Bucharest’s Victory Square, in front of the government’s main offices.