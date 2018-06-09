Afghan forces kill 10 Taliban despite truce

KABUL: Afghan security forces killed 10 Taliban militants as a ceasefire announced by the president took effect, an official said on Friday, and as security forces said they would respond if attacked. The 10 included five Pakistanis killed in Thursday´s clash in the eastern province of Nangarhar, the official said. “We finished the operation and will now follow the ceasefire plan,” he said on Friday. Four people were killed and five wounded by unidentified gunmen in a separate attack on a lawmaker´s Nangarhar home on Friday. The lawmaker was not at home at the time.