IS militants retake parts of Syria town in major attack

BEIRUT: The Islamic State group used at least 10 suicide bombers on Friday in a massive attack on Albu Kamal, in which they retook parts of the eastern Syrian town, a monitor said.

At least 25 government and allied fighters were killed in the offensive, one of the jihadists’ largest this year, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. “It’s the biggest attack on Albu Kamal since they lost it” in November 2017, said Rami Abdel Rahman, the head of the Britain-based Observatory.

“IS now controls several parts of the city. Fighting is ongoing in the centre,” he added.Albu Kamal lies on the border with Iraq in Syria’s Deir Ezzor province, about 440 kilometres (270 miles) east of the capital Damascus.

Meanwhile, air strikes thought to have been carried out by Russian jets on a rebel-held residential area in northwestern Syria have killed 44 civilians, a Britain-based monitor said on Friday.

Six children were among those killed when the strikes hit the Zardana area of Idlib province late Thursday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. The Russian defence ministry dismissed the Observatory’s reports of strikes on Zardana as having “nothing to do with reality”, in a statement carried by the TASS news agency. Zardana is largely controlled by Islamist rebels, with a small presence of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham alliance led by Syria’s former Al-Qaeda affiliate.