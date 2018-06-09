Israeli fire on Gaza border kills 3 Palestinians

GAZA CITY: Three Palestinians, including a 15-year-old, were killed by Israeli fire on the Gaza border on Friday, the territory’s health ministry said, as weeks of deadly clashes with protesters continued.

The ministry had announced a fourth man had been killed but swiftly clarified his heart had been restarted.Among the dead was 15-year-old Haitham al-Jamal, who was shot on the border in southern Gaza east of the ciy of Khan Yunis, the ministry said.

Around 10,000 Palestinians gathered in five places along the border, the Israeli army said, with clashes ensuing.The army said in a statement its forces were using “riot dispersal means and are operating in accordance with the rules of engagement.”

At least 128 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since protests broke out along the Gaza border on March 30. There have been no Israeli casualties.Protests peaked on May 14 when at least 61 Palestinians were killed in protests to coincide with the controversial opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem.

Israeli troops fired tear gas and live bullets at Palestinians taking part in weekly protests at the Gaza Strip border with Israel on Friday, injuring at least 386 people, medics said. The army said it was taking action to disperse some 10,000 Palestinians, some of whom threw rocks at the troops and burned tyres, and prevent any breach of the fortified frontier fence.

Organisers linked Friday´s protests to annual “Jerusalem Day” events in Iran, which like Gaza´s dominant Hamas Islamists preaches Israel´s destruction and was incensed by the U. S. recognition in December of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital. “There is no such state called Israel that could have a capital called Jerusalem,” Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum said, adding that the protests, which also demand an end to a grinding Israeli and Egyptian blockade on Gaza, would continue.

Emmanuel Nahshon, spokesman for Israel´s Foreign Ministry, described Gaza protesters on Twitter as “hateful morons” and “Hamas Jugend”, the latter a play on “Hitler Youth” in German. There have been no Israeli casualties from the more than two months of confrontations along the Gaza border. But Israel says it has lost swathes of farmland and forests on its side of the border to blazes set by coal- or fuel-laden Palestinian kites. Among those wounded on Friday was an Agence France Press photographer and a 23-year-old man who was on life support after a tear gas canister penetrated his face, medical officials said. “We are not asking for the moon,” said Amer Abu Khalaf, a 20-year-old business administration student who took part in the protest, saying it aimed to “break the siege and have the world recognise our right to return”.

Israel has long refused to admit Palestinian refugees from the 1948 war or their millions of descendents, saying that would spell demographic suicide and that they should stay in a future Palestinian state. Statehood talks have been frozen since 2014.