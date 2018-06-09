Railway minister directs to give special discount to senior citizens on Eid

Islamabad : Caretaker Minister for Railways, Roshan Khurshhed Bharaucha on Friday directed the ministry officials to announce special discounts for senior citizens on the occasion of Eid.

During a briefing about railway operations in the entire country by DG Planning Mazhar Ali Shah, she was apprised about organisational structure of Pakistan Railways (PR).

She asked to give equal representation to all provinces in Railway Board.

She showed interest in railway operation that is expanded at 7,791 kms.

She was also explained about ML I, ML II and ML III.

It was briefed to her that PR faced its worst time during 2012-13, but for last 4 years things have changed for PR.

A proper development strategy has been devised including de politicisation.

She was also briefed about Public Private Partnership in Pakistan Railways.

She praised customer facilitation activities including punctuality, cleanliness, train lighting and E-ticketing.

She was told that Pakistan Railways is given priority in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Chairman Ministry of Railways Javed Anwar stated, “PR has reached its highest ever revenue in last 3 years due to team work.”

The meeting was also attended by Farukh Taimur Ghilzai, Secretary Railway Board, Mazhar Ali Shah, DG Planning, Munawar Ali Shah, DG Technical, Maryam Gillani, DG Operations and Faisal Ismaeli, Member Finance.