No headway on PTI foreign funding case

Islamabad : The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) committee formed to scrutinise Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf foreign funding could not move an inch forward again on Thursday as the PTI continued repeatedly defying its orders for submission of financial documents plus bank statements.

The hearing was adjourned till June 21. The committee postponed proceedings until June 21 but not without a warning to the PTI that if it failed to submit the documents, the committee would seek the same from the State Bank of Pakistan. The committee, headed by the Law DG and two auditors representing the defence establishment, was formed by the ECP to look into the accounts of PTI, relating to foreign funding.

The foreign funding case has been in limbo for almost four years, as PTI keeps on employing delaying tactics, including challenging the jurisdiction of the Election Commission and the locus standi of the petitioner and the PTI founding member Akbar S Babar.

After rejection of all its objections by the Islamabad High Court and the Supreme Court, the ECP finally constituted a committee to scrutinise the PTI accounts, which remains deadlocked for the PTI refuses to submit the financial documents sought by it, including bank statements.

The PTI’s latest delaying tactics included challenging the ToRs of the ECP scrutiny committee formed on April 3rd to complete scrutiny of the PTI foreign funding in one month. It could not complete its task as the PTI consistently failed to produce financial documents and instead raised objections to the ToR and demanded secrecy of the proceedings.

Previously, on May 30, a full bench of the ECP, headed by the CEC chief, Justice (R) Sardar Mohammad Raza Khan, rejected all PTI objections and instructed the scrutiny committee to complete its mandate under the original ToR. Despite rejection of all PTI complaints, the committee could not make any headway despite meeting successively on June 5, 6, and 7, as PTI consistently failed to submit the requisitioned financial statements.