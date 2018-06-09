Call to enforce law to ban child domestic labour

LAHORE: Civil society organisations working for promotion and protection of children’s rights in Punjab reiterated their demand to put a ban on child domestic Labour, which is considered as modern form of slavery.

This was urged during a provincial consultation under title setting the way forward to prohibit child domestic labour in Punjab, arranged by NGOs in collaboration with Labour & Human Resource Department and National Commission for Human Rights.

Executive Director of an NGO Iftikhar Mubarik shared that two major laws to deal with menace of child labour were enacted in 2016 by Punjab Assembly but enacted laws were not covering child domestic labour besides this crucial fact that 113 children were rescued by Child Protection & Welfare Bureau since 2016 who suffered brutal violence, abuse and exploitation by their employers.

He also shared that UN Committee on the Rights of the Child in June 2016, on Pakistan’s 5th periodic report to UNCRC issued concluding observations recommending Pakistan to establish mechanisms for systematic and regular monitoring of workplaces, where children are employed, in order to prevent abuse and exploitation of children.

The committee recommended Pakistan to develop programmes and mechanisms to identify and protect child victims of forced labour, particularly bonded labour as well as child labour in informal sector, including domestic work.

Provincial Coordinator Child Rights Movement, Punjab Rashida Qureshi highlighted that Pakistan also pledged post-2015 development agenda under Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) target 8.7 which calls on the global community to ‘take immediate and effective measures to eradicate forced labour, end modern slavery and human trafficking and secure the prohibition and elimination of the worst forms of child labour by 2030. Ahmar Majeed Advocate and Sohail Shahzad, Additional Secretary Labour & Human Resource Department also spoke on the occasion.