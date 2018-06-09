CDA withdraws orders

Islamabad:The management of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Friday withdrew suspension orders of 36 officials of the civic body. Three officers including Director General Civic Management Khalil Ahmad Soomro, Deputy General Law Najma Azhar and Director Administration Syed Safdar Ali were among 36 officials who were suspended upon registration of FIR against them by FIA on issue of illegal upgradations, allowed 10 years back.