Training on diagnostic skills in small animals ends

LAHORE: The concluding ceremony of five-day training on “Basic Clinical and Diagnostic Skills in Small Animal Practice” was held at the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) here Friday.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha presided over the concluding session and distributed certificates among participants while Prof Dr Asim Khalid, Associate Professor Dr Hafsa Zaneb and training participants from various campuses of University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Resource Person of the training Dr Amir Aslam, who is a Small Animal Practitioner from Houston Animal Hospital, USA, were present on the occasion.

Various aspects were discussed in the five-day training related to small animal hospital design, mandatory minimum equipment required, prescription writing and documentation, pre-exam of patient by the staff, exam by the vet, treatment, admission, client counselling, interpretation of diagnostic tests, blood work, X-rays, ultrasound, vaccination and de-worming of pets and tick control.