FIA warns against fraudsters claiming to be representatives of LEAs

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Sindh issued a statement on Friday, warning the general public to be vigilant in the event of receiving prank calls from fraudsters claiming to be personnel of law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

An FIA spokesman said that a gang was involved in cheating the public at large by posing as representatives of law enforcement agencies and customer relations for banks to obtain personal data such as their national identity card number, bank account number and ATM card details on the pretext of data verification or entering their name in ‘inami’ schemes to commit frauds.

He said that the FIA had received complaints where such instances had occurred while FIA Commercial Bank Circle in Karachi began an investigation into the matter.

“It is suggested in the interest of the public at large to not respond to any calls or messages from unknown numbers to save themselves from any financial losses,” the spokesman cautioned, adding that any relevant information regarding the matter must immediately be reported to the additional director of the FIA Commercial Bank Circle.