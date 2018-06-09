Al-Quds Day rally slams Israeli atrocities against Palestinians

People from different walks of life observed Al-Quds Day on Friday as an occasion to register their protest against the unlawful occupation of Jerusalem by Israel and the atrocities being committed against the Palestinian people.

The day, which has been observed every last Friday of the holy month of Ramazan for the past almost 50 years, tends to be an occasion reminding people of the religious and historical importance of Al-Quds (Jerusalem) as the first Qibla.

The day assumes all the more importance as it coincides with Jummat-ul-Wida, which itself is of great religious significance for the believers, as during this day special prayers are offered for forgiveness and salvation in this world and hereafter. The Karachi administration had made special arrangements to facilitate people visiting mosques and open spaces required to accommodate additional numbers of people who arrive to offer prayers.

Security arrangements were beefed up on the occasion with equal attention paid towards the needed security cover for the designated routes allowed to different religious and political and apolitical organisations that take out processions to voice their support for the people of Palestine. The processions staged on the culmination of the Friday prayers were restricted to the designated routes so that routine life was not disturbed.

Participants of the processions carrying placards and raising slogans were critical of the fact that the Muslims be they Palestinians or Kashmiris continued to be denied their right to self-determination.