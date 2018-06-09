Jibran Nasir and Shahi Syed file nomination forms

After the three-day extension in the deadline for submitting nomination forms for the general elections, the exercise continued on Friday, as rights activist Jibran Nasir, the MQM-P’s Sardar Ahmed, the PTI’s Arif Alvi, the ANP’s Shahi Syed, the JUI’s Maulana Shireen Muhammad, the PML-N’s Salim Zia, the JI’s Hafiz Naeemur Rehman and others submitted their forms.

According to the new schedule announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday, the forms can now be submitted until June 11, and on the same day the preliminary list of the nominated candidates will be issued. The scrutiny will continue until June 19.

The aspirants can file appeals against the returning officers’ decision until June 22. The last date to move the appellate tribunal is June 27. The revised list will be issued on June 28. The last date for withdrawal of nomination is June 29. The election symbols will be allotted on June 30.

Jibran Nasir filed his nomination to contest the elections from NA-247 (South-II). PSP Chairman Mustafa Kamal and Arif Alvi are also contesting from the same constituency. Nasir also filed a form for PS-111 (South-V), where he will face off PTI’s Imran Ismail among others. The activist had taken part in the 2013 general elections, but could secure only a handful of votes.

Shahi Syed submitted his form to contest the elections from NA-238 (Malir-III) and NA-250 (West-I). Maulana Shireen Muhammad filed a form for NA-250. Salim Zia will face off PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for NA-246 (South-I).

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman filed forms for NA-247 (South-II), NA-256 (Central-IV) and PS-129 (Central-VII). JI and JUI candidates will be contesting under the banner of MMA, an alliance of religio-political parties formed during Pervez Musharraf’s era that has been revived again.

Nomination forms were also submitted for reserved seats. According to provincial election commissioner Yousaf Khattak, so far 79 forms have been submitted since January 4. Among them, 46 are for the reserved seats for women in the Sindh Assembly, 12 for the reserved seats for women in the National Assembly and 21 for the reserved seats for minorities in the province.

While the leaders of nearly all political parties have filed their nomination forms, the MQM-P lags behind, apparently because of the party splitting into two factions. Neither Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, convener of the party’s Bahadurabad group, nor Dr Farooq Sattar, chief of the PIB Colony group, submitted their forms.

Regarding the split, when senior party leader Sardar Ahmed was asked who he was representing, he replied that he is a candidate of the MQM, not of any of its factions. He said that both sides had asked him to submit his forms on their behalf.

Salim Zia told the media that to run his campaign in NA-246, his party leaders Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz will come to Karachi. He said the game was over for the PPP in Lyari, claiming that if the PML-N were to return to power, it will change the fate of the city within six months.