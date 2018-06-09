Erdogan floats lifting state of emergency after poll

ANKARA: Turkey’s state of emergency, in place since a failed coup two years ago, could be lifted after elections this month, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

The Turkish leader, who is facing stiff opposition for presidential and legislative polls on June 24, has previously insisted that the emergency measures would not be lifted until the "terrorist" threat is completely eliminated from the country.

"After the elections, we will discuss the state of emergency in detail and there could be the question of lifting it," Erdogan said during a televised interview broadcast late on Thursday. Turkish courts have so far handed jail terms to more than 2,000 suspects over the failed 2016 coup aimed at unseating Erdogan, a government minister said this month. Thousands of people including soldiers, police officers and judges have been arrested in a broad crackdown since the attempted putsch.