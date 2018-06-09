Sat June 09, 2018
June 9, 2018

This is no justice

Khadija Siddiqui, a young lawyer, was stabbed 23 times in broad daylight. The culprit, Shah Hussain, was initially sentenced for seven years. The punishment was subsequently softened by two years and was reduced to five years. Now, it has been lifted altogether and Shah Hussain walks off as free man.

This shows how powerful and influential people in our country can escape punishments. Amid all of this, Khadija has remained firm and determined to keep fighting. The courts should take up the issue and ensure that justice is served.

Vas Dev

Mithi

