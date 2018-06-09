Beware of scams

With Eid just around the corner, there are always some black sheep who emerge out of nowhere and try to make profits on this auspicious occasion by manipulating people. We can always see new pages and stuff all around social media throwing away deals that are too hard to digest yet too good to ignore. Cheap prices on stuff that is expensive in markets make it difficult for people to resist and they end up ordering the stuff. But what they get is contrary to what they ordered.

Furthermore, these unknown scammers have no sound return policies. As a result, users are stuck with whatever they get. People should order products from valid sites.

Bilal Ahmed

Karachi