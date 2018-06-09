An economic legacy

This refers to the editorial ‘Projections’ (June 8). The editorial highlights the weak health of the economy and the ballooning debt burden and criticises the PML-N government for putting all the eggs in the CPEC basket. Its argument that the former government’s reliance on the IMF has also proven unwise is right.

It also called out the relevant authorities for the flawed taxation policy by pointing out that the PML-N government “decided to raise revenue to repay loans by increasing indirect taxes which hit the poor the hardest rather than clamping down on tax evasion by the rich”. The anti-poor policy of the PML-N has made the deprived section of the population poorer and the rich richer.

Arif Majeed

Karachi