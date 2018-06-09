Sat June 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

June 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

An economic legacy

This refers to the editorial ‘Projections’ (June 8). The editorial highlights the weak health of the economy and the ballooning debt burden and criticises the PML-N government for putting all the eggs in the CPEC basket. Its argument that the former government’s reliance on the IMF has also proven unwise is right.

It also called out the relevant authorities for the flawed taxation policy by pointing out that the PML-N government “decided to raise revenue to repay loans by increasing indirect taxes which hit the poor the hardest rather than clamping down on tax evasion by the rich”. The anti-poor policy of the PML-N has made the deprived section of the population poorer and the rich richer.

Arif Majeed

Karachi

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar