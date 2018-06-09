Political parties urged to take up chemical industry agenda

LAHORE: Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association (PCMA) has appealed the political parties to include chemical industry development as a priority initiative in their economic agenda. PCMA Secretary General Iqbal Kidwai on Friday said the chemical industry alone had a capacity to make a colossal cut of $14 billion in the trade deficit of the country.

“The chemical imports of Pakistan amount to over $14 billion, which is almost 17 percent of the total import bill, and each year there is an average increase of seven percent on this account. On the other hand the global chemical industry, at present, is a $4 trillion enterprise, which impacts nearly every sector of the economy,” he said.

The chemical businesses have prime significance in virtually every nation, driving innovation in six continents and supporting more than 20 million jobs. Unfortunately, due to absence of even a single cracker complex, down-stream industry of Pakistan is dependent on imports.

India established its first cracker in 1992 and currently owns eight crackers, Iran despite the sanctions has been able to put in place seven, Singapore owns five huge capacity state of the art crackers, Saudi Arabia owns 12. But, Pakistan has no cracker so far.

“We have made considerable progress in basic inorganic chemicals like soda ash, caustic soda, sulphuric acid and chlorine with sufficient production capacity, but the lack of availability of other chemicals including petrochemicals leads to dependence on imports which surely does not benefit the economy,” the PCMA secretary general added.

He said a petrochemical complex, when established would develop downstream of chemical industry by producing hundreds of high value chemicals within Pakistan, which would gradually decrease the imports of such chemicals with a single first year impact of around $2-3 billion import substitution.