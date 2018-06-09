China’s ZTE chairman apologises

HONG KONG: The chairman of China´s ZTE Corp apologised to staff and customers on Friday after the technology firm agreed to pay a $1 billion fine to the United States to end a crippling ban that had brought the firm to its knees.

China´s No. 2 telecoms equipment maker also agreed on Thursday to overhaul its leadership in exchange for the lifting of a ban on buying parts from U.S. suppliers.

In a memo sent to staff, Chairman Yin Yimin apologised to clients, shareholders and business partners and said the firm would look to learn from its errors and hold those responsible accountable, a company source said.

"This issue reflects problems that exist with our firm´s compliance culture and at management level," Yin wrote, according to the source, adding the incident was caused by the mistakes of a few ZTE leaders and employees.