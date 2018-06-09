BT CEO to step down

LONDON: BT Group´s Chief Executive Gavin Patterson will step down later this year after the British telecoms company´s chairman said a change in leadership was needed.

Patterson, who has led BT for almost five years, announced 13,000 job cuts last month in an attempt to address multiple pressures on the business.

But a failure to hit a revenue target and a forecast for flat profits for the next couple of years sent its shares down to near six-year lows.

Chairman Jan du Plessis said the board was fully supportive of Patterson´s strategy but that a new leader was needed.

"The broader reaction to our recent results announcement has demonstrated to Gavin and me that there is a need for a change of leadership to deliver this strategy," he said.

A search for Patterson´s successor has started, the company said, and it expects to have a successor in place during the second half of the year.