Jazz subscribers reach 55 million

KARACHI: Jazz, the country’s leading digital communications company, on Friday announced the number of its nationwide subscribers has reached 55 million.

Speaking during the celebrations at Jazz Digital HQ, Aamir Ibrahim, CEO Jazz, said reaching this milestone was a wonderful feeling and it spoke volumes about the efforts of Jazz team.

“To think that every 1 out of 3 users in Pakistan is a Jazz subscriber, showcases the strength of our network and puts us in a prime position to take the country to the digital age’s new echelons with innovative digital offerings,” Ibrahim said.

A company statement said Jazz’s constant position at the top of Pakistan’s telecom industry also correlates with its positioning as the leading mobile broadband network with highest 3G and 4G users over 18 million .

“The Telco also offers the largest portfolio of products, services, and mobile applications, which are being supported by the largest retail and business center footprint,” it said.

Moreover, it added that Jazz was the network of choice for corporate customers as it offered the largest roaming footprint around the world as compared to other operators in Pakistan.