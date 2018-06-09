Finance issues Rs31.5bln refunds

KARACHI: The Finance Division has issued sales tax refunds amounting to Rs31.5 billion to the exporter-oriented industry to deal with the liquidity crunch, an official said.

Former finance minister Miftah Ismail had assured the exporters of refund payments before the end of PML-N’s government.

An industrialist informed The News on Friday that a sum of Rs31.5 billion was issued to the entire export-oriented industry against sales tax refunds, while DLTL refunds were still stuck-up.

Exporters said payment of Rs31.5 billion was a welcome sign and the interim government should make arrangements to clear the rest of the stuck up claims.

The exporters had been demanding payment of over Rs100 billion sales tax refunds to deal with the liquidity crunch. The fate of sales tax refunds hangs in balance since last many years, challenging the viability of export-oriented industries, as the manufacturing units are falling out one after another due to the liquidity crunch.

Exporters said the sector is confronting a cash flow crisis, hampering its ability to continue conducting business. “With this financial stress, achieving target and boost exports appear to be a herculean task,” an exporter said, adding, “We are unable to tap our potential in accordance with the capacity. Continuous decline in exports would spell trouble for the economy, especially considering that the trade deficit continues to widen.”