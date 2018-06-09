Copper slips

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Manila : London copper retreated on Friday after a six-day rally that pushed the metal to its strongest in 4-1/2 years in the previous session, amid worries over potential supply disruptions at the world´s biggest copper mine where wage talks are underway.
The union of workers at the BHP-operated Escondida copper mine in Chile last week kicked off labor negotiations with a contract proposal that includes a bonus of about $34,000 per worker, sparking fears of a possible strike.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 1.1 percent at $7,248 a tonne by 0133 GMT.
The contract touched $7,348 on Thursday, its loftiest since January 2014, and has risen 5 percent so far this week, the most since mid-February.
The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was little changed at 53,980 yuan ($8,437) a tonne.
