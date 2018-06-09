Sat June 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

REUTERS
June 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Oil falls

Beijing : Oil prices fell on Friday, reversing early gains as signs of weakening demand in China and surging U.S. output weighed on markets despite support from supply woes in Venezuela and OPEC´s production cuts.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $76.79 per barrel at 0654 GMT, down 53 cents, or 0.7 percent, from their last close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 38 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $65.57 a barrel.

China´s May crude oil imports eased away from a record high hit the month before, customs data showed on Friday, with state-run refineries entering planned maintenance.

May shipments were 39.05 million tonnes, or 9.2 million barrels per day (bpd), according to the General Administration of Customs.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar