Gold firm

Bengaluru : Gold prices held steady on Friday as investors remained cautious ahead of a G7 meeting starting later in the day and other key events next week such as a United States Federal Reserve policy meeting and a U.S.-North Korea summit.

Spot gold was steady at $1,296.36 per ounce by 0415 GMT. It hit a one-week high of $1,303.08 an ounce in the previous session and has risen about 0.3 percent for the week so far. U.S. gold futures for August delivery fell 0.2 percent to $1,300.40 per ounce.

"Gold is most likely going to be range bound. The markets are looking very closely on what could actually come out from the G7 meeting," said OCBC analyst Barnabas Gan. Leaders of the Group of Seven rich nations headed for a summit in Canada on Thursday more divided than at any time in the group´s 42-year history, as U.S. President Donald Trump´s "America First" policies risk causing a global trade war and deep diplomatic schisms.