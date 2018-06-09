Dollar lowers

TOKYO: The dollar wallowed near a three-week low against its peers on Friday as U.S. Treasury yields fell sharply, while the euro´s recovery remained intact amid expectations the European Central Bank will begin unwinding its stimulus programme.

The dollar index versus a basket of six major currencies was little changed at 93.467 after declining 0.3 percent overnight, when it posted its fourth session of losses.

The index has fallen 0.75 percent this week, and plumbed 93.213 on Thursday, its lowest since May 17.

The dollar has come under pressure this week as the euro bounced back from 10-month lows thanks to an ebb in Italian political concerns and speculation that the ECB could signal intentions to start unwinding its massive bond purchasing programme when it holds a policy meeting on June 14.

The euro was flat at $1.1797 after rising to a three-week high of $1.1840 overnight.

It was up more than 1 percent on the week and was set to post its biggest weekly gain since mid-February.

The greenback was dragged further down as U.S. Treasury yields fell sharply on Thursday on the back of receding risk appetite in the broader market.