PM for end to state-sponsored terror in IHK

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasirul Mulk on Friday called for an immediate end to the state-sponsored reign of terror unleashed in the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) and said the Kashmir dispute could not be resolved through violence and use of force.

Talking to President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan here at the PM House, he said dialogue and diplomacy were the only solution to resolve this decades old dispute. The prime minister reaffirmed moral, political and diplomatic support of the people and the government of Pakistan to the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their legitimate struggle for their right to self-determination, as promised to them under the relevant UN Resolutions.

AJK president felicitated him on assuming the office of the prime minister. They discussed overall situation in AJK and the ongoing human rights violations by Indian security forces in the Indian occupied Kashmir during the meeting.

He apprised the prime minister that the entire Azad Jammu and Kashmir would observe Palestine and Kashmir Day today to remind the international community the urgent need for fulfilling their commitment.